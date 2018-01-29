Dusty Baker & Chris Devenski Media Availability: Hot Stove On

News Release

MEDIA ADVISORY: Dusty Baker and Astros pitcher Chris Devenski available to media prior to Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala

WHAT: The talent and keynote speaker for the Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala, the 57th anniversary event, will be available to meet with media at 4:15 p.m. late afternoon this Thursday, February 1. Current and former players include:

- Dusty Baker (Keynote Speaker, 19-season MLB veteran and the 14th-winningest manager in Major League history)

- Chris Devenski (Former Fresno Grizzlies and current Houston Astros pitcher; 2017 World Series Champion)

- Mark Gardner (Clovis native, former Fresno State Bulldog and 11-year MLB pitcher)

WHERE: Convention Center, Exhibit Hall III in Downtown Fresno

WHEN: 4:15 p.m. - Each guest will be available for interviews, on-camera included, between 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. That time is the only scheduled media availability for the event. One-on-one interviews will be granted, time permitting (group session initially).

DETAILS: A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. with the talent, with the Hot Stove dinner and program to follow. Media members who cover the Grizzlies are invited to the reception and dinner, as well as media availability. Any media wishing to stay for the evening should RSVP ASAP to Fresno Grizzlies media relations coordinator Paul Braverman, at pbraverman@fresnogrizzlies.com.

#Growlifornia

