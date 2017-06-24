Dust Devils Walk-Off AquaSox

News Release

PASCO, Wash - Tre Carter's two-out, RBI single scored Luis Almanzar with the game winner in the bottom of the ninth inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils completed a late inning comeback with a 5-4 win over the AquaSox in game one of a three-game series at Gesa Stadium before a crowd of 2,426.

The AquaSox took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Juan Camacho reached on an error and scored on Austin Grebeck's RBI triple off the wall in right field.

Everett built their lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Billy Cooke led off with a bunt single and advanced to third on a double by Juan Camacho. With one out, Joe Venturino reached on an error that scored Cooke. Brian Hernandez followed with an RBI single to pick up Camacho to make it 3-0. With two outs, Eugene Helder's single to left scored Venturino to give the AquaSox a 4-0 lead.

Tri-City tied the score at 4-4 with two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out, Tre Carter reached on first baseman Onil Pena's error and was promptly wild pitched to second. After Jalen Washington singled to left to put runners at the corners, Bryant Aragon's sacrifice fly scored Carter to make it a one run game. With two outs, Washington advanced to second base on a balk, and scored moments later on a two-out RBI single by Chandler Seagle.

Seagle, who was making his professional debut for Tri-City, was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI.

AquaSox starting pitcher Andres Torres worked five innings. He allowed four hits, one run, walked three and struck out four. Reliever Tyler Watson went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run while striking out six.

Onil Pena reached base four times for the AquaSox; he was 3-for-3, with two doubles and a walk. Leftfielder Billy Cooke, in his professional debut, finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

