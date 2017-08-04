Dust Devils Walk off Again

News Release

Dust Devils Walk-Off in Extras The Tri-City Dust Devils (5-3, 23-21) opened the series against the Boise Hawks with a 8-7 walk- The Tri-City Dust Devils (5-3, 23-21) opened the series against the Boise Hawks with a 8-7 walk-off win in eleven innings on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. A Robbie Podorsky grounder was enough to score Jalen Washington from third base to deliver the win for the Dust Devils.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout the night. After falling behind by three runs early, Tri-City rallied to take a one-run lead after Tre Carter's two-out double that brought home two runs in the sixth inning. The Dust Devils' bullpen was not able to keep the advantage safe. Tri-City relievers Blake Rogers and Austin Smith surrendered three runs to give the lead back to the Hawks. The Dust Devils were able to rally in the eighth inning, scoring three runs with two outs to tie the game. The contest remained tied until Tri-City was to seal the win with the walk-off in the eleventh inning. Tre Carter delivered at the plate for the Dust Devils, finishing the night with four hits.

Right-hander Henry Henry will start for the second game of the five-game series for Tri-City. Boise will counter with right-hander Garrett Schilling. It will be a $1 Family Feast Night presented by CO-Energy and Faith Night at Gesa Stadium on Friday night. Great seats are available by calling the Dust Devils' front office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

