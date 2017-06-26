Durham Bulls Sweep Weekly International League Awards

News Release

DURHAM, NC - Durham Bulls teammates Casey Gillaspie and Ryan Yarbrough were named the International League Batter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league announced today, for the week of June 19-25. The honor marks just the second time in franchise history a pair of teammates have swept the weekly IL awards.

Gillaspie aided the Bulls to a 5-2 homestand over the seven-day span, as he tied for the International League lead with a .480 average (12-for-25), and led the circuit outright with nine runs scored in seven games. The 24-year-old reached base safely in every game he played throughout the week, and tallied two three-hit games and two two-hit contests. The 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft drove in 10 and homered once over the seven-game stretch, and saw his batting average rise 26 points to .228.

In two starts this past week, Yarbrough went 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA after allowing two runs across 11 1/3 innings. The southpaw capped his week with 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the Bulls' 10-6 win on Sunday evening against Charlotte, in an outing cut short after taking a line drive off his left leg in the sixth frame. Despite the early exit, the 25-year-old still led the IL with 16 strikeouts on the week, while only allowing three walks.

The Durham Bulls return to the DBAP for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 4, and host the USA Collegiate National Team on July 1 and July 3.


