Durham Bulls Promote Two Employees to Executive Roles

News Release

DURHAM, NC - Following Mike Birling's promotion to Vice President - Baseball Operations in November, the Durham Bulls announce Scott Strickland has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Operations, and Chip Allen has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Sales.

Strickland joined the Bulls in March of 2004 as Assistant Groundskeeper. He was quickly promoted to Head Groundskeeper, and held that title until he was promoted to Director of Operations following the 2015 season. In addition to his existing duties in which he oversees all stadium and field operations, Strickland will now supervise all special events that take place at Durham Bulls Athletic Park and Durham Athletic Park, in addition to increasing his role as it pertains to running the ACC Baseball Championship and Duke Baseball.

Allen was added to the Bulls' staff following the 2012 season as Director of Corporate Partnerships, and over the last five seasons the Bulls have seen a nearly 60 percent increase in sponsorship revenue under his guidance. In his new role, Allen will oversee the revenue side of the Bulls' business with the addition of ticket sales and ticket operations, in addition to his existing sponsorship responsibilities. Taking his place as Director of Corporate Partnerships is Nick Bavin, who was promoted from Senior Account Executive.

"Both Scott and Chip are extremely well-deserving of these promotions," Birling said. "As our baseball operations have grown to include not only the Bulls but also the DAP, Duke, the ACC, the Holly Springs Salamanders and USA Baseball these two were perfect fits to take a larger role in our business. I'm very happy for both of them, and am excited to see them succeed in their new roles."

The Bulls open the 2018 season on April 5 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

