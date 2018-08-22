Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, August 22, 2018

August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Gwinnett Stripers (61-64) vs. Durham Bulls (70-55)

Game 1: LHP Kolby Allard (6-4, 2.80) vs. RHP Jose Mujica (4-1, 3.13)

Game 2: LHP Luiz Gohara (2-4, 5.14) vs. RHP Zach Lee (3-4, 4.73)

After splitting the doubleheader to open the series with a 4-2 win and a 5-4 loss against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night, the Durham Bulls open another doubleheader tonight at 6:05 p.m. at the DBAP. Right-handed pitcher Jose Mujica is scheduled to start Game 1 for the Bulls, opposite lefty Kolby Allard for Gwinnett. Zach Lee is set to start Game 2 for the Bulls against Luiz Gohara for the Stripers.

Durham's lead in the South Division held at 4.5 games with the combination of a Bulls win and the Norfolk Tides (66-60) splitting a doubleheader against the Charlotte Knights.

