Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Gwinnett Stripers (61-64) vs. Durham Bulls (70-55)
Game 1: LHP Kolby Allard (6-4, 2.80) vs. RHP Jose Mujica (4-1, 3.13)
Game 2: LHP Luiz Gohara (2-4, 5.14) vs. RHP Zach Lee (3-4, 4.73)
After splitting the doubleheader to open the series with a 4-2 win and a 5-4 loss against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night, the Durham Bulls open another doubleheader tonight at 6:05 p.m. at the DBAP. Right-handed pitcher Jose Mujica is scheduled to start Game 1 for the Bulls, opposite lefty Kolby Allard for Gwinnett. Zach Lee is set to start Game 2 for the Bulls against Luiz Gohara for the Stripers.
Durham's lead in the South Division held at 4.5 games with the combination of a Bulls win and the Norfolk Tides (66-60) splitting a doubleheader against the Charlotte Knights.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 22, 2018
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (68-59) vs. Columbus Clippers (68-59) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons and RailRiders to Complete Suspended Game Tonight (6pm), Then Play at 7:05pm - Buffalo Bisons
- LHV Game Notes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:00 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- The Syracuse Salt Potatoes Return for a Spud-Worthy Weekend at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Chiefs
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader with Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 3-2 Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.