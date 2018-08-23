Durham Bulls Game Notes - Thursday, August 23, 2018

August 23, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Gwinnett Stripers (62-65) vs. Durham Bulls (71-56)

RHP Touki Toussaint (3-0, 1.93) vs. RHP Ryan Weber (8-5, 2.43)

After splitting the second straight doubleheader 5-0, 8-2, the Durham Bulls host the Gwinnett Stripers in the finale of a five-game three-day series at the DBAP. Ryan Weber is scheduled to start for the third time against the Stripers tonight, opposite Touki Toussaint, who makes his second start against the Bulls. Should the Bulls win tonight, it would conclude a series where Durham won each of the three games as the home team having already dropped both designated road team contests.

Durham's lead in the South Division grew to 5.5 games with the combination of a Bulls split and Norfolk dropping both of its doubleheader against Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

