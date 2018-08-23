Durham Bulls Game Notes - Thursday, August 23, 2018
August 23, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Gwinnett Stripers (62-65) vs. Durham Bulls (71-56)
RHP Touki Toussaint (3-0, 1.93) vs. RHP Ryan Weber (8-5, 2.43)
After splitting the second straight doubleheader 5-0, 8-2, the Durham Bulls host the Gwinnett Stripers in the finale of a five-game three-day series at the DBAP. Ryan Weber is scheduled to start for the third time against the Stripers tonight, opposite Touki Toussaint, who makes his second start against the Bulls. Should the Bulls win tonight, it would conclude a series where Durham won each of the three games as the home team having already dropped both designated road team contests.
Durham's lead in the South Division grew to 5.5 games with the combination of a Bulls split and Norfolk dropping both of its doubleheader against Charlotte on Wednesday evening.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 23, 2018
- RailRiders Evade Sweep with Finale Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Drop Thursday's Finale to Tides 9-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Tejada Contributes to Tides' Rally - Norfolk Tides
- Dunkin Donuts Becomes Official Coffee of Bisons Baseball - Buffalo Bisons
- Louisville Bats Notes: August 23 - Louisville Bats
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (68-60) vs. Columbus Clippers (69-59) - Indianapolis Indians
- LHV Game Notes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders announce 30th anniversary season schedule - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Take Series with Huge Win in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- Clippers Nab Important Game One in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Chiefs to Host Pre-Game Wedding at NBT Bank Stadium, Saturday August 25 - Syracuse Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.