Dupuy, King Recalled from Solar Bears

February 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Jean Dupuy has been recalled by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando's American Hockey League affiliate. Additionally, rookie defenseman Jeff King has been reassigned by the Marlies to the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

Dupuy, 23, has generated 20 points (7g-13a) and 21 penalty minutes in 27 games with Orlando this season. He has also added two goals and four penalty minutes in 11 games with Toronto. This is Dupuy's third recall of the season to the AHL.

King, 21, skated in 34 games this season with Orlando, registering nine points (3g-6a) and 19 penalty minutes.

Additionally, Orlando has released goaltender Mavric Parks. Parks, 27, had joined the Solar Bears on Jan. 31, but did not see game action while with Orlando.

The Solar Bears welcome the Wheeling Nailers back to Orlando for the first time since the 2012-13 season on Friday, Feb. 9 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

