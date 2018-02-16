Dupont Tallies Twice as Admirals Top Swamp Rabbits 3-1
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA.- Brodie Dupont netted a pair of goals and Jamie Murray stopped 32 of 33 shots as the Admirals topped the Swamp Rabbits 3-1 on Friday night.
Dupont recorded his fourth two-goal game of the season, and seventh two-point game in the victory.
With the victory Norfolk moves into a tie with Greenville for fifth place in the South Division.
The Admirals got on the board first just under five minutes into regulation. Grant Besse moved up the wall before passing the puck over to Jordan Abt who fired a shot from the left point. Waiting in the high slot Brodie Dupont tipped the puck past Greg Dodds to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. In the middle of the period Greenville knotted things up. On the man-advantage Austin McKay tipped a shot from the point that snuck past Jamie Murray, tying the game. Norfolk answered back immediately off the ensuing faceoff. Thomas Frazee won the center ice draw back to Jordan Abt who moved the puck to Patrick D'Amico who took off down the right wall. D'Amico pulled the puck to his forehand as he cut towards the net, lifting a shot into the top left corner and giving Norfolk a one goal lead once again.
The score remained at 2-1 until late in the third period. The Greenville netminder Dodds tried to rim the puck up the wall, but his clearing attempt was intercepted by Christian Horn. Horn waited before sending a shot towards the Greenville net that was tipped in front by Brodie Dupont. The Norfolk captain's tip gave him his second goal of the night. The insurance tally gave the Admirals the 3-1 lead with 5:15 to play in regulation.
Jamie Murray stopped 32 saves on 33 shots, claiming his first regulation victory of the season. Greg Dodds, making his second appearance as a Swamp Rabbit, stopped 43 of 46 shots in the loss.
The Admirals and Swamp Rabbits are back on the ice tomorrow night to wrap up the weekend set.
