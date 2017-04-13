Dunning Strikes Out 13 as I\\"s Lose in Extras

April 13, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators
News Release
HICKORY, N.C. - Dane Dunning struck out 13 batters, the most by an Intimidators pitcher in four seasons, but Kannapolis could not back him up offensively in a 2-1 loss to the Crawdads in 12 innings on Thursday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory. Kannapolis (1-7) managed 10 hits on the night with seven of them coming through the first five innings.
In the bottom of the 12th, Anderson Tejeda was hit by a pitch, and two batters later, Jose Almonte lined a ball to right field that Tyler Sullivan could not catch on a dive. The ball rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Tejeda to score the winning run. Kyle Kubat (0-1) took the loss while Crawdads outfielder Travis Bolin (1-0) earned the win.
Kannapolis threatened to jump ahead early, loading the bases with one out in the top of the first inning, but the Crawdads turned a double-play to end the inning.
The teams traded runs in the second inning. Tyler Sullivan dropped a base hit into shallow left field, scoring Zach Remillard for a Kannapolis lead, 1-0, but the Crawdads knotted the game when a Dunning throwing error on a pick0ff attempt allowed Ti'Quan Forbes to score from third base.
Dunning, the White Sox No. 11 prospect this season, worked a career-high 8.0 innings while totaling a bakers dozen of strikeouts. He allowed an unearned run on two hits with no walks in his second outing at the Class A level. Mike Morrison pitched 2.0 scoreless innings for Kannapolis, striking out four and working around one hit.
The last Intimidators pitcher to record at least 13 strikeouts in a game came May 24, 2013, when Jake Cose tallied 13 against the Crawdads in Hickory.
The Intimidators continue this 4-game series against the Crawdads on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Kannapolis sends RH Bernardo Flores (0-1, 6.75 ERA) to the mound against Hickory's RHP Emerson Martinez (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The Intimidators return home on Thursday, April 20, to open a 4-game series in Kannapolis. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com.
