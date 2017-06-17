Dunning Spins Shutout in Saturday\\"s Opener

News Release

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - Right-hander Dane Dunning recorded his first Minor League complete-game shutout in Winston-Salem's 2-0 victory over Buies Creek in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at Jim Perry Stadium.

Dunning (3-2), the White Sox 11th-best prospect per MLB Pipeline, scattered three hits over seven dominant innings, during which he struck out seven. The only other complete game of Dunning's career came in his sixth professional start while with the Washington organization. He gave up one run in nine innings on August 13, 2016, for the Auburn Doubledays, who lost the game 1-0 to Batavia.

The Astros' only true scoring chance against Dunning came in the fifth, but the former Florida Gator worked around an error, a single and a hit by pitch by inducing an inning-ending groundout by Rodrigo Ayarza. Dunning bounced back with 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh to clinch the shutout victory.

After Buies Creek (36-32) stranded a pair of Dash runners in each of the first two innings, Winston-Salem (23-45) used the long ball to strike against starter Hector Perez (3-3). Zack Collins delivered a single with one out, and Courtney Hawkins followed with a homer that came one pitch after he crushed a foul ball that also had home run distance.

Hawkins' blast was the lone blemish for Perez, the reigning Houston Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Month. Perez worked around four hits and four walks during his 5.1 innings of work, but he suffered his first loss since May 22.

With the victory, Winston-Salem snapped its 10-game road losing streak, the longest such run for the franchise in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash, who are now 8-24 in road games this season, had not earned a victory away from home since May 7 at Salem.

The Dash strive for a doubleheader sweep in Saturday's nightcap, which will begin at approximately 6:35 p.m. from Jim Perry Stadium. Winston-Salem will send left-hander Ryan Riga (0-4, 6.18 ERA) to the mound against All-Star southpaw Franklin Perez (3-0, 2.48 ERA). Coverage of Saturday's finale is available on wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App.

