Dunning, Fisher Propel Dash to 2-1 Victory

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Behind Dane Dunning's stellar outing and Jameson Fisher's three-hit night, the Dash eked past the Salem Red Sox 2-1 in Monday's homestand opener at BB&T Ballpark.

Dunning was phenomenal across his seven-inning performance, during which he surrendered just one run on three hits. Dunning struck out 11, which is tied for the most he has collected since joining Winston-Salem at the beginning of May.

Over 112 innings between Low-A Kannapolis and the Dash, Dunning has recorded 129 strikeouts, third-most among White Sox farmhands.

Dunning did not collect the win, but Winston-Salem (17-20, 41-66) picked up the victory with an eighth-inning run. Brady Conlan worked a five-pitch, two-out walk against Austin Glorious (4-4) to spark the rally. Fisher then provided the go-ahead knock, lofting a triple off the center field wall to send Conlan around the basepaths and push the Dash ahead for good.

With this triple and a pair of doubles earlier in the game, Fisher became the second Winston-Salem hitter to record three extra-base hits in a game this season.

Louie Lechich (2-3) gave up just one hit in his lone inning on the mound in the eighth to earn the victory, while Matt Foster recorded his first save with Winston-Salem with two strikeouts en route to a perfect ninth.

Early in the game, both team's pitching shined. Dunning set down the first 12 batters he faced, not allowing a hit until Jordan Betts singled off the Fleming Island, Fla., native to begin the fifth. Three batters later, Chris Madera scored Betts by dribbling an RBI single to left to give the Red Sox (22-16, 62-45) a 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem responded with a run of its own in identical fashion in the bottom half of the fifth. Joel Booker singled to begin the frame and quickly moved to second on a wild pitch by Salem starter Logan Boyd. The next batter, Bryant Flete, stroked a run-scoring single to center to plate Booker and knot the contest at one apiece.

Boyd allowed just that run through six innings of work with six strikeouts, the most he has had since jumping to the High-A level.

The Dash and Red Sox continue their three-game series on Tuesday at 7 p.m. from BB&T Ballpark. Winston-Salem right-hander Jimmy Lambert (2-2, 4.61 ERA) will oppose Salem righty Mike Shawaryn (4-3, 3.99 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

