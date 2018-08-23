Dunkin Donuts Becomes Official Coffee of Bisons Baseball

The Buffalo Bisons have announced a multiyear partnership with Dunkin' Donuts, giving Buffalo baseball enthusiasts another reason to cheer this season and for many years to come.

Dunkin Donuts is now the 'Official Coffee of Bisons Baseball,' with an all-new Dunkin'-branded stand will be open next to section 108 on the first base side of the ballpark. The official stand, as well as other full-service counters, will be selling Dunkin' Donuts' Hot Coffee, Iced Coffee and Hot Chocolate.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, every-day stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned the number-one ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running.

The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com.

The Bisons final homestand of the season runs through Monday, which is also the team's annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Aesthetic Associates.

