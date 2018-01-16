Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2018 Promotional Schedule

News Release

DUNEDIN, FL-The Dunedin Blue Jays will build off a thrilling 2017 championship season at Dunedin Stadium with a full slate of exciting ballpark promotions scheduled for the upcoming year. Fan favorite theme nights like Hometown U.S.A. and Wing Night will be returning, and a series of exciting new giveaways will make 2018 one of the most memorable in Dunedin Stadium history.

The Blue Jays will kick off their 2018 promotional schedule with an Opening Night celebration on Saturday, April 7th against the Clearwater Threshers with a magnet schedule giveaway and postgame fireworks. During their next home stand, the Jays will honor their 2017 Florida State League title-winning team. On April 20th, the team will give exclusive Championship T-shirts away at the gates, and one lucky fan will take home an authentic Dunedin Blue Jays Championship Ring.

The Blue Jays had the unique distinction of being the only team in Minor League Baseball to have three sons of former Major League All-Stars on their roster in 2017. Among the trio of father-son pairs, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first father-son tandem to have played for the Dunedin Blue Jays when Vlad Jr. was called up to Dunedin in July. To kick off Father's Day Weekend this season, the Blue Jays will give away a dual bobblehead of the Guerreros on June 14th.

The Blue Jays are proud to support local charities and will continue to support great causes at the ballpark in 2018. The team will host a pair of Bark in the Park events to raise money for local animal rescues during the upcoming season. Dogs will be welcome in the stadium on April 28th with tickets benefitting the Suncoast Animal League and again on May 26th to benefit the Dunedin Doggie Rescue. On July 12th, the team will don special Dunedin-themed custom uniforms, which will be auctioned off after the game for charity. The team's annual charity bowling tournament, an event that raised over $12,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay in 2017, will be held on July 21st.

To complement the excellent concessions options at Dunedin Stadium, fans will be able to sample food and drinks from local restaurants and breweries during a pair of food-themed promotions in 2018. The ballpark will be the place to go for dinner and a show on May 9th for Wing Night and on June 29th for Beer, Bacon, and Fireworks.

The Blue Jays will be offering fun for the whole family at the stadium throughout 2018. Jr. Jays Saturdays will return in 2018, offering young fans a full season of great giveaway items and exciting baseball. Kids (and adults!) can come out in costume for Mascot Night on June 12th, Superhero Night on June 2nd, and Princesses and Pirates Night on June 30th. Students can take a study break at the stadium during Education Day on May 9th, and the Jays will help kick off the new school year on August 18th with Back To School Night fireworks.

The Blue Jays will celebrate their dual-heritage in July by a hosting a Canada Day Celebration on July 1st with a Blue Jay Hockey Puck giveaway and their popular Hometown U.S.A. event two days later on July 3rd. As always, Hometown U.S.A. will be free for fans and feature great baseball, fireworks, and a postgame concert.

Other great events at the ballpark include Fishing Night on May 24th, Ladies Night on August 4th, and Blue Jays Fan Appreciation Night and Garage Sale on September 1st.

For a complete 2018 promotional schedule, visit www.dunedinbluejays.com . All promotions are subject to change and based on availability.

Tickets to these exciting events and all Dunedin Blue Jays home games can be purchased on the team's website or by calling (727) 733-9302 starting February 5th.

