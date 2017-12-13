Duluth Huskies Baseball Club Welcome Pederson to the Northland

News Release

Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to present their new Field Manager, Tyger Pederson, to Duluth in mid-December. The Huskies host a meet and greet on Tuesday, December 19th, 2017, at 5:30pm at the Lyric Kitchen Bar (205 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802) open to the media and the public. There will also be a reception to follow starting at 6:30 for RSVPed guests only.

In an interview with Tyger, he pointed out that every member of his on-field staff has pro experience to offer, and not many collegiate teams are able to say that. Pederson says he's been "putting together a very competitive top-notch team." Several players he has signed are from a team he managed in Orange County that achieved a California Collegiate League Championship this past summer.

The Huskies new Field Manager has been running numerous camps and clinics for youth since he was drafted in 2013. Pederson says he values these camps and clinics because "It gives kids professional knowledge and skills that I didn't learn until my professional career... Learning proper fundamentals at an early age is beneficial."

Pederson is looking forward to meeting in person the front office of the Duluth Huskies, host families, media, interns, community, and everyone involved in making the season successful.

