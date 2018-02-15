Duke Added to Wolves Roster

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that center Reid Duke has been loaned to the club by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 22-year-old became the first player to join the Vegas organization when he signed an entry-level contract on March 6, 2017.

Prior to turning pro, Duke skated parts of six seasons in the Western Hockey League - split between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Lethbridge Hurricanes - and collected 253 points (115G, 138A) in 311 career games.

Duke helped lead Brandon to the postseason all three years he skated with the club and, in 2016, the team earned the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the 50th league champion.

In 2016-17, his final WHL season, the Calgary native led Brandon with 37 goals and 34 assists for 71 points in 59 games. He registered three goals in four games against the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2017 WHL Playoffs.

Duke was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but Minnesota elected to let his draft rights expire. That made him a free agent when his junior career came to a close.

Nearly a month after signing with Vegas, Duke joined the Wolves roster for the remainder of the 2016-17 regular season and the playoffs. He did not see game action but participated in team practices and traveled with the club.

Duke has been sidelined this season with a shoulder injury that he sustained during the Golden Knights' inaugural rookie camp in September and has yet to make his pro debut.

The Wolves return to game action on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. as they host the Cleveland Monsters. Chicago's attempt to stretch their franchise-record home win streak to 13 contests will stream live on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.