Ducks Visit Second Grade Essay Contest Winner

News Release

Huntington Fire Department recognized as "Heroes in the Community"

Huntington, N.Y. - On Monday, the Long Island Ducks visited the Flower Hill School in Huntington as part of the annual TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contest. Second grade student Jeremy Romero Jaramillo was treated to a special day for writing a winning essay on why the members of the Huntington Fire Department are heroes in his community.

The entire student body, well over 300 children, was invited to attend a special assembly in Jeremy's honor. After opening remarks from Ducks representatives, he read his wonderful essay aloud to the students and teachers, who responded with a thunderous applause.

"They are my heroes because they rescue people and pets and always come to fires when they get called," he noted while reading his work. "They are brave. They break down doors and run into burning buildings to help people in need."

Attending the visit from the Huntington Fire Department were Scott Dodge, Assistant Chief, and Brian Riggs, Ex-Chief. They thanked Jeremy for thinking about them when writing the essay and later allowed him to try on part of their uniform and view their fire truck.

Jeremy was also presented with a Visa gift card for his efforts by Eric Fishon, TD Bank Vice President of U.S. Field Marketing & Strategy, and Rosalie Facciponti, TD Bank Huntington Station Store Manager. QuackerJack, the Long Island Ducks mascot, was then welcomed to Flower Hill by the students before heading back to Jeremy's class for a private autograph and photo session. Along with this exciting opportunity, each student in the class took home an exclusive gift bag, courtesy of TD Bank.

TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" contestants were able fill out applications on LIDucks.com last fall and submit an essay of 250 words or less on the theme "Who is a hero in your community and why - Four lucky winners were selected from an entry pool that included thousands of essays. Each winner receives an hour-long visit to their school from QuackerJack and the Ducks as well as a Visa gift card from TD Bank.

The following are the other winners in this year's TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contest:

Jacob Rubbo - Fifth Grade - Tamarac Elementary School (School visit on January 30)

Victoria Rice - Kindergarten - Fort Salonga Elementary School (School visit on February 9) Megan Heffernan - Third Grade - Fifth Avenue Elementary School (Visit took place on January 12)

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark.

