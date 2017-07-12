Ducks to Host 2018 All-Star Game

News Release

(Bridgewater, N.J.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced that the 2018 Atlantic League All-Star Game will be hosted by the Long Island Ducks at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. The decision was announced following the league Board of Directors meeting where the Ducks formally accepted the opportunity to host.

"It's a great honor to host the All-Star Game and festivities," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are looking forward to creating a special event that will be memorable for all that attend in 2018."

The Ducks have twice before hosted the circuit's All-Star Game and events, in 2002 and 2010, respectively. Bethpage Ballpark has hosted over 7 Million fans, over 660 sellout crowds and has led the league in attendance in 14 of the Ducks' 17 seasons of play in the Atlantic League. Prior to the 2017 season, several ballpark improvements were announced by the club, including new LED field lighting, installation of a new playing field, suite level enhancements and more.

All-Star Game tickets will be included in all 2018 Season Ticket packages. For more information on becoming a 2018 season ticket holder, or for information on how to attend the 2018 Atlantic League All-Star Game, contact the Ducks box office at 631-940-TIXX (8499) or visit LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 37 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 800 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment to metropolitan markets serving nearly 15% of the US population.:

