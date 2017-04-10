Ducks Silence Thunder, 7-3

News Release

WP: Luis Lugo (1-0) LP: Domingo German (0-1) SV: D.J. Brown (1)

Summary

The middle of Akron's lineup produced timely, clutch hitting Monday night, including a pair of doubles and two RBI by catcher Francisco Mejia, as the RubberDucks defeated the Trenton Thunder, 7-3, in the opener of a three-game series at Canal Park.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks (2-3) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning on Bobby Bradley's solo homer, his first at the Double-A level, and an RBI single by Tyler Krieger. The rally came against Trenton starter Domingo German (0-1).

Winging It

RubberDucks starter Luis Lugo (1-0) turned in a solid Double-A debut, working 5.2 innings and giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Lugo left with a pair of men on base with two outs in the sixth and Akron holding a 4-2 lead. Right-hander D.J. Brown came on to induce a fly ball by Miguel Andujar to end the inning and strand both runners. Brown went on to work 3.1 innings to earn his first save.

Duck Tales

Bradley's homer was one of four extra-base hits on the night for the RubberDucks. Yu Chang doubled and scored in the first inning, and is hitting an even .400 on the young season. Mejia drilled a two-run double in the seventh off Trenton reliever Eric Ruth to extend Akron's lead to 6-2. Mejia is hitting .429, and has four doubles this season. Krieger was 2-4 on the night. He added a double in the eighth and scored on Mike Papi's RBI single to make it 7-2.

Notebook

Indians second basemen Jason Kipnis started at second base and went 0-3, with three strikeouts, in his second rehab game with Akron. Kipnis did not have a defensive chance, but did apply a nifty tag at second base in the second inning to catch Trenton's Zach Zehner trying to steal. Kipnis is expected to be in the lineup again Wednesday...German and Ruth combined to strike out eight consecutive Ducks hitters in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings...The RubberDucks celebrated the 20th anniversary of the opening of Canal Park in 1997 by wearing the vintage, purple "Aeros" uniforms... Time of game: 2:40...Attendance: 4,097.

On Deck

Akron and Trenton (1-3) will continue their series at Canal Park on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Julian Merryweather (0-1, 22.50) is scheduled to take the hill for Akron against Trenton's left-hander Nestor Cortes. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

