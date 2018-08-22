Ducks Shut out 'Wolves 2-0

The SeaWolves suffered another tough loss after a well-pitched game on Tuesday night at Canal Park as the Akron RubberDucks took the series opener 2-0.

Erie starter Spencer Turnbull was sharp hurling 6.1 scoreless frames in a no-decision. He allowed three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. It was his second-longest outing of the season and his longest since tossing a complete game shutout over Reading on June 10.

Akron starter Aaron Civale was equally as impressive in a no-decision effort. The Ducks righty tossed seven shutout frames, allowing five hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

The game remained scoreless into the eighth inning. Erie reliver Nolan Blackwood got the final two outs of the seven and was back on to work the next inning. After striking out Jodd Carter, Blackwood served up a solo home run to Daniel Salters for the first run of the game. Ernie Clement singled with two outs and Erie summoned John Schreiber to get the final out of the inning. Andrew Calica turned on a Schreiber pitch and sent it to the wall in right, plating Salters from first for a 2-0 Ducks lead.

A pair of Akron relievers, Nick Sandlin and R.C. Orlan combined to hold the SeaWolves without a hit over the final two innings of the game to preserve the victory for Akron. Sandlin (1-0) earned the win in his Double-A debut and Orlan earned his first save of the season.

Blackwood (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.

The SeaWolves and Ducks wrap up the series on Thursday night at Canal Park at 7:05 p.m. Righty Beau Burrows (10-8, 3.89 ERA) takes the mound for Erie.

