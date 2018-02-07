Ducks Seeking Host Families for All-Star Summer

February 7, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2018) - The Long Island Ducks are currently seeking members of the community to become host families for Ducks players during the 2018 baseball season.

Hosting a Ducks player is an exciting and beneficial way to get involved with Long Island's hometown team. The experience provides families with the opportunity to get to know a member of the team, both on and off the field. The relationship between players and their host families has been overwhelmingly positive in each of the Ducks' 18 seasons on Long Island.

Host families will also receive exclusive benefits such as:

-Lunch with the players before the 2018 season

-On-field recognition during Fan Appreciation Day at Bethpage Ballpark

-The opportunity to watch a Ducks game from a luxury suite (20 tickets included)

"I have always had positive experiences living with host families," said former Ducks pitcher Nick Struck, who lived with Dottie Stein of Islip Terrace. "You often become close with the person or family, and I still stay in contact with all of my former host families."

Becoming a host family with the Ducks is simple! The only requirements are:

-A private bedroom for the player

-The use of a bathroom, washer/dryer and kitchen

Any other amenities that you are willing and able to offer will be greatly appreciated by the player and team. CLICK HERE to download the Host Family Questionnaire.

The Ducks are also seeking houses and apartments available to rent for players during the 2018 season (April-September). Landlords with available properties should contact Gerry Anderson by calling (631) 940-3825 ext. 114 or emailing ganderson@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.