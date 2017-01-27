Ducks Make Special Visit to Cherry Avenue Elementary

January 27, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





Team President/GM and QuackerJack read story, sign autographs for students

(Sayville, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2017) - On Friday, the Long Island Ducks paid a special visit to Cherry Avenue Elementary School in Sayville. Team President/GM Michael Pfaff read the book "Penguin & Pinecone: A Friendship Story" to students, while QuackerJack signed autographs for the kids.

The main theme of the story emphasizes that no matter where you are or how far you go, as long as you love, friendship will grow. The book is one of Pfaff's favorites and reminds him of his wonderful friendship with QuackerJack. Each of the students received a high five from the lovable mascot when he arrived and also got to take home some special gifts: an autographed baseball card of QJ and a 2016 Ducks Team Photo.

During the visit, the class was also treated to delicious cookies to make the visit even sweeter. Finally, QuackerJack took a trip around the school to dish out some high fives to other students in the hallways and even stopped by the gym class for a special visit.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 36 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 800 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment to metropolitan markets serving nearly 15% of the US population.

For more information, please visit www.atlanticleague.com.

