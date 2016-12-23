Ducks Bring Joy at Holiday Hospital Visits

QJ, players and coaches distribute donated gifts to children on Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2016) - On Thursday, December 22, the Long Island Ducks visited three Long Island hospitals to donate toys to children as part of their annual holiday tradition. Hundreds of gifts, donated by Ducks fans during the month of December, were handed out at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Northwell Health/Southside Hospital and Stony Brook University Medical Center.

VIDEO: Happy Holiday wishes from all three hospitals

PHOTOS: Facebook Photo Album from the visits

Joining the Ducks Street Team for the day were Long Island's favorite mascot, QuackerJack, manager Kevin Baez, outfielder Anthony Vega and WHLI's "The Wiseman." The visits put smiles on the faces of children and their parents, many of whom took pictures, received autographs and talked baseball with members of the Ducks.

Each December, the Ducks host a toy drive at the Waddle In Shop during the holiday season. Long Islanders visit the store throughout the month to drop off new, unwrapped toys while also doing their holiday shopping. Thanks to the overwhelming participation from fans this year, the team will also be donating some toys to Christmas Magic, a not-for-profit organization which provides holiday generosity and spirit to those less fortunate. The Ducks would like to thank everyone that donated this year and also wish everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

