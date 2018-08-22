Ducks Blow by Blue Crabs in Series Opener

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-4 on Wednesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Ducks scored right away in the first inning after a two-out RBI double by Taylor Ard to right field. Another run was plated in the second when Cody Puckett drove in Miles Williams with a single. Southern Maryland cut the lead in half after Angelys Nina doubled home a run in the bottom of the second inning.

Long Island broke the game open in the third, plating four runs off Blue Crabs starter Casey Delgado. RBI singles by Ard, David Washington, Williams, and a run-scoring ground out by Dioner Navarro did the damage. Southern Maryland made a comeback effort in the sixth inning, scoring three runs off a two-run single by Kalaika Kaho'ohalahala and a Jose Gonzalez sacrifice fly to make the score 6-4 Ducks.

Jordany Valdespin provided insurance with a seventh-inning solo home run, then scoreless innings by Ashur Tolliver, Logan Ondrusek, and Fernando Abad sealed the deal for the Flock.

John Brownell (9-10) earned the win, lasting six innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out three. Casey Delgado (5-9) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks, adding three strikeouts. Fernando Abad converted his first save as a Duck, striking out one.

Ard and Williams paced the Flock with two-hit games.

The Ducks close out their three-game series against the Blue Crabs with a doubleheader on Thursday night. Game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. from Regency Furniture Stadium, with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio for both games will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Righty Chris Pike (0-0, 8.71) will be called upon in game one for the Ducks against Blue Crabs right-hander Craig Stem (5-8, 4.50). Game two will see right-handed Lorenzo Barcelo (2-0, 3.85) take the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Kyle Drabek (0-0, 3.00).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 24th to kick off a three-game series against the Road Warriors. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Quackers, courtesy of Newsday. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX, CLICKING HERE or downloading the Ducks mobile app.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

