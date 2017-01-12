Ducks Announce 2017 Coaching Staff

Central Islip, N.Y.- The three-time Atlantic League champion Long Island Ducks today announced that Billy Horn has been hired as the team's pitching coach for the 2017 season. He joins Kevin Baez, who will return for his seventh season as the team's field manager, and Bud Harrelson on the coaching staff.

"Billy brings a lot of passion and knowledge of the game to our club," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to bring him aboard and have him develop a cohesive relationship with our pitching staff this year."

Horn joins the Ducks after spending the past two seasons as the pitching coach of the Ottawa Champions in the Can-Am League. In 2016, he helped guide Ottawa's pitching staff to an impressive 3.98 ERA, 733 strikeouts and a league-best 885 and one-third innings pitched. The Bronx native also directed a pitching staff that rallied back from an 0-2 series deficit to win three consecutive road games and earn the franchise its first-ever league championship. Ottawa's pitching staff combined to allow just four runs in the final two games of the best-of-five series. Horn also was responsible for assisting in acquiring many of the players that helped propel the club to the championship.

Prior to joining Ottawa, the 37-year-old spent time as a coach in the collegiate ranks with the Geneva Red Wings (2008), Glens Falls Golden Eagles (2013) and his alma mater, Lynn University (2008-09), where he served as the pitching coach for the NCAA Division II National Champions. He also coached with the Roswell Invaders of the Pecos League in 2012. Horn's playing career included time with the San Marino Titans of the Italian Professional Baseball League (2003-04), the Long Beach Armada of the Golden League (2005) and Montepaschi Orioles Grosseto in Italy (2010).

"The Ducks are a first class organization that sets the tone not only in independent baseball, but throughout minor league baseball as well," said Horn. "I am excited about working close to my hometown, helping advance players to Major League organizations and competing for an Atlantic League championship."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com .

