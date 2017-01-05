Dubnyk Is the MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Former Stockton Thunder goaltender Devan Dubnyk is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month for December.

The 30-year-old went 10-1-1 in 12 appearances during the month with one shutout, a 1.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934. He allowed two goals or less in 10 of his 12 games and made at least 24 saves nine times. Dubnyk has appeared in 29 games with the Wild this season going 19-7-3 with five shutouts, a 1.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Dubnyk appeared in 43 games with Stockton as a rookie in 2006-07 where he went 24-11-7 with two shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage and represented the Thunder in the 2007 ECHL All-Star Game.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (14th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Dubnyk has seen action in 327 career NHL games with Edmonton, Nashville, Arizona and Minnesota posting an overall record of 148-124-35 with 24 shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of ..917. Following the 2014-15 season, he received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually "to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

There have been 611 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL including 12 who have made their debut in 2016-17. The ECHL has had 419 players reach the NHL since 2002-03 when it changed its focus to become the primary developmental league for the NHL and the AHL. The ECHL had 97 players reach the NHL in its first 10 seasons and 215 in the first 15 years. There have been 355 ECHL players who have played their first game in the last 12 seasons for an average of more than 29 per year.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

October Shane Harper

November Mike Hoffman

