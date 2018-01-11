DU-FOUR POINT NIGHT LEADS THUNDER PAST OILERS

News Release

TULSA, OK - Newest Wichita Thunder forward Kevin Dufour posted a four point night (2g, 2a) Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

Wichita capitalized on a Tulsa turnover 4:25 into the first period, when Dyson Stevenson swept a loose puck past Oilers goaltender Jake Hildebrand. Tulsa tied the score at 1-1, when Conner Bleackley fired home a power play goal from low in the slot. The Thunder jumped back in front before end of the period, when Evan Polei snapped a shot into the top of the net from the left circle.

Ryan Tesink evened the score at 2-2 with his third goal since joining the Oilers, when he fired a shot past Thunder goalie Shane Starrett on a 2-on-1 rush. Again, Wichita had an answer when Mark MacMillan buried a rebound late in the frame to put the Thunder ahead 3-2 at the end of two.

Dufour tallied back-to-back goals in the third period on odd-man rushes to inflate the Thunder lead to 5-2. Adam Pleskach scored a late power play goal for Tulsa, but it was too little, too late as Wichita completed the 5-3 win. Starrett stopped 47 of 50 shots, while Hildebrand made 25 saves on 30 shots.

Tulsa will stay home Friday and Saturday to host the Allen Americans to the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center at 7:05pm both nights. Tickets are available by calling 918-632-7825 or visiting www.tulsaoilers.com.

