Dropped Fly Delivers Bitter Defeat

News Release

The Baysox could not close out a ninth inning lead and fell in extra innings on a dropped fly ball in right-center field as Hartford walked off with a 4-3 win in 11 innings. The loss was a sixth this season for Bowie when leading after eight innings.

With the defeat the Baysox remain a game up in the division ahead of both Altoona and Erie. Akron is now three games back in fourth place in the tight western division.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, the Baysox knotted the game up. Austin Wynns hit a solo home run, his second in as many days and seventh of the year. In the seventh, Bowie grabbed the lead by loading the bases with no outs. Wynns grounded into a double play bringing home the lead run and Austin Hays then struck out to end the inning.

David Hess worked seven strong innings leaving with a 3-2 lead. In the eighth Tim Berry came on and got out of a bases loaded jam. Scott McGough entered looking to shut the door but Hartford rallied.

Josh Fuentes tripled high off the wall in right field with an opposite field shot and scored on a Correlle Prime pinch-hit one-out single to centerfield to tie the game. McGough would minimize the damage getting the game to extras.

In the 11th inning, Hartford won it. With two on and nobody out, Mike Yastrzemski saved Bowie with a diving catch in right-center. But the next man up, Brendan Rodgers hit a fly ball to right-center. Hays and Yastrzemski converged with Hays calling for the ball but he misplayed the fly which went skidding off the top of his glove. The runner Luis Jean came around to score from second on the error and the game was over.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a long home run to right field to leadoff the game. It was his sixth in 17 games with Bowie. Garabez Rosa had a 10-game hit streak end with an 0-for-5 evening.

