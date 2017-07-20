Dropped Ball Lifts Yard Goats to Fifth Straight Win

News Release

Hartford, CT- An error on the centerfielder on a ball hit by Brendan Rodgers scored Luis Jean scored from second base with one out in the bottom of the eleventh inning, lifting the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-3 victory over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday night, before 6,011 fans at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The largest Tuesday night crowd of the season watched the Yard Goats win their fifth straight game, and clinch the three-game series from Bowie. It's the first time this season that Hartford has won three straight series.

Chad Bettis, on a rehabilitation assignment for the Colorado Rockies, made his second appearance

Bettis, who retired six of the first seven batters he faced, surrendered a lead off home run to Austin Wynns, starting the sixth inning. Wynns pulled the ball into the seats below the video board in left to tie the game, 2-2. Bettis then yielded a double to right center and was lifted three batters later, following two outs and a walk. The member of the Rockies' starting rotation threw 46 pitches, as he continued his recovery from cancer.

Bowie jumped out to a 1-0 lead, when Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Fame player Carl Yastrzemski, opened the game with a home run into the upper deck in right.

The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Josh Fuentes scored Dom Nunez - who had reached on a lead off walk - when he doubled off the base of the center field wall. Fuentes later scored on a single by Anthony Phillips. Hess settled down after the shaky inning, allowing Hartford only one hit in the next five innings. Bowie reliever Tim Berry then escaped a bases loaded jam with a strike out to end a Yard Goats' eighth inning threat.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Bowie took a 3-2 lead on a double play grounder, but the Yard Goats staged a ninth inning rally to tie the contest, when pinch hitter Correlle Prime singled home Fuentes against a drawn in infield. Fuentes had opened the inning with a triple off the ribbon scoreboard between the decks in right field.

The series and home stand wraps up Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. The Yard Goats will send right hander and Connecticut native Craig Schlitter to the mound, while the Baysox will counter with left hander John Means. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP and on iHeart Radio.

