News Release

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas 51s professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, announced today a partnership with SCE Credit Union and Findlay Chevrolet for a "Drive it out of the Park" sweepstakes that will be presented during the PCL contest on Saturday, August 19 between the 51s vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, at Cashman Field at 7:05 p.m.

51s fans will have the opportunity to enter the sweepstakes at one of the three SCE Credit Union tables located in the concourse level during the game on August 19. Three contestants will then be selected from those entries for a chance compete in the sweepstakes.

The contest will take place on the field during the 7th inning stretch. The three contestants will roll specialty dice and if the "SCE FCU Logo" appears on top of every dice, the contestant will win $25,000 toward a vehicle from Findlay Chevy.

"We're excited about this promotion and really hope someone wins the grand prize," said Michelle Shelton, SCE Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. "Our partnership with these two local icons, the 51s and Findlay Chevrolet, is just an example of our credit union's overall commitment to the region. We aren't just located in the community. We are a part of it."

Fans can purchase tickets to the Saturday, August 19 game by visiting the SCE Federal Credit Union Box Office at Cashman Field. The box office is open Monday-Friday from Noon to 4:30 p.m. (non-game days). Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-300). www.ticketmaster.com ).

The August 19th game is Kris Bryant Bobblehead Night (Bonanza High School Uniform), to the first 2,500 fans through the gates.

The individual game tickets are priced at $11.00 (reserved, $12.00-Day of Game), $14.00 (plaza, $15.00-Day of Game), $16 (field, $17.00-Day of Game) and Dugout Seats (blue seats), $30.00 ($35-Day of Game).

