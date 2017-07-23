Drillers Outlast Naturals in 12-Inning Affair

News Release

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Errol Robinson's run-scoring single in the top of the 12th inning pushed across the deciding run in the Naturals 2-1 loss against the Tulsa Drillers at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night.

The 2-1 final score marked the third straight game between Tulsa (50-49/17-12) and the Naturals with the same final score. Northwest Arkansas and the Drillers have played six straight one-run games with two ending in 12 innings.

Northwest Arkansas (51-48/12-17) grabbed an early lead against Drillers starter, Mitchell White, who made his Double-A debut, In the second inning, with the bags filled with Naturals, White uncorked a wild pitch to allow Nick Dini, who singled earlier the frame, to scamper home breaking the scoreless tie.

Left-hander, Foster Griffin =B8 worked 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, surrendering the lead in the fifth inning. A two-out single by Tim Locastro, leveled the score at 1-1. Griffin would not factor in the decision. He struck out four hitters in his 11th start of the season for the Naturals.

The Naturals sent right-hander, Zach Lovvorn to the mound with one on and one out in the sixth and the Oxford, Ala. native answered the call, striking out the next two men to retire the Drillers threat. Lovvorn pitched 3.2 innings of shutout relief and struck out five hitters - the most accrued in any relief outing since shifting to the bullpen at the all-star break.

Northwest Arkansas posed late-inning threats against the Tulsa bullpen in the seventh and eighth innings; but could not find a way to push across a go-ahead run. The Naturals left 11 men on base and finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position .

Right-hander, Yunior Marte (0-1, 5.93) took the loss despite working 3.0 innings of relief. He fanned three hitters and scattered two hits and walked five batters in the appearance.

Samir Duenez finished with two hits to lead the Naturals offensive charge, amassing his 25th multiple-hit game of the season, tied for second-most on the club. Major League rehabber, Paulo Orlando finished 1-for-6 and is 3-for-10 during the first two games of his rehab assignment.

The four-game series concludes on Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch featuring a pair of hard-throwing right-hander. Josh Staumont (0-2, 8.22) will toe the slab for the Naturals against right-hander, Yadier Alavarez (0-0, -.--) for the Drillers. Alavarez will make his Double-A debut on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark after being promoted from Class-A Rancho Cucamonga where he finished 2-4, 5.31 ERA in 14 games, making 11 starts.

Join the Voice of the Naturals, Benjamin Kelly, Sunday afternoon, for a 1:45 p.m. pregame show leading up to first pitch on the flagship station of the Naturals, 92.1-FM, the Ticket.

