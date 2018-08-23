Drillers Final Regular Season Homestand August 25-31

August 23, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Saturday, August 25 for the final homestand of the 2018 regular season, and it's Fan Appreciation Week. The Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) will make the trip to Tulsa for a three-game series August 25-27, followed by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) coming to town for five games August 28-31, including a doubleheader on August 29.

The games will play a big factor in determining the Texas League's second-half North Division Championship. The Drillers are looking to claim their second straight appearance in the Texas League playoffs.

Promotions for the homestand will include our annual Clean Out the Closet giveaway on Wednesday, August 29. Also, as a makeup from a rainout, the Cody Bellinger Rookie of the Year bobblehead giveaway will take play on Thursday, August 30.

The homestand will also include Promo Palooza on Saturday, August 25, and Drillers Team Poster giveaway to the first 500 kids ages 12 and under on Sunday, August 26. In addition, on Tuesday, August 28 will be the final Hispanic Heritage Night with the Drillers playing as Los Petroleros de Tulsa, and the regular season will wrap up with Margaritaville Night on Friday, August 31.

A complete list of promotions for the homestand is listed below.

The Drillers have played very well at ONEOK Field throughout the 2018 season. They are 39-24 at home, including 19-10 in the second half. This season, the Drillers are 10-12 against Springfield, including 5-6 at home. Against Northwest Arkansas, the Drillers are 16-11, and 9-2 at ONEOK Field.

Individual tickets for all remaining Drillers home games this season are now available to purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, or over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS (August 25-31)

Saturday, August 25 . . . Springfield Cardinals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA / PROMO PALOOZA

Fan Appreciation homestand will open with Promo Palooza, which is all of our popular Drillers games promotions all in one night, courtesy of Tulsa's Channel 8 and 92.1 The Beat. Promo Palooza will include our Mega Money feature that gives fans a chance to win some cold hard cash, as much as $10,000! If certain events happen in the game, and you are the lucky fan, you will leave the ballpark with some cash. In addition, fans can buy boxes of popcorn for only $2 each, and from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, the Busch Scoreboard Bar will have $1 Budweisers and Bud Lights. Also, after the game will be a fantastic Fireworks show that will light up the Tulsa sky. Lastly, fans of all ages will have the opportunity to run the bases after the fireworks.

Sunday, August 26 . . . Springfield Cardinals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU SOUVENIR SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE / KIDS RUN THE BASES

The first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, to enter through the Arvest or Oil Derrick Gates will receive a free Drillers Team Poster compliments of Green Country Chevy Dealers, 2 Works for You and 98.5 KVOO.

There will be Drillers players available for autographs and photos from 6:00 PM - 6:20 PM.

It is also a Kids Eat Free Day with all young fans, ages 12 and under, receiving a coupon when they enter the stadium that will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, fruit and ice cream.

After the game, kids can run the bases courtesy of Supercuts.

PURCHASE SUNDAY TICKETS HERE

Monday, August 27 . . . Springfield Cardinals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MEGA MONEY MONDAY

Start the week at the ballpark with a chance to win some cash, as much as $10,000! If certain events happen in the game, and you are the lucky fan, you will leave the ballpark with some cash presented by McElroy Manufacturing and 92.9 The Drive.

Tuesday, August 28 . . . Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY / DRILLERS AS LOS PETROLEROS

The Drillers will take the field as Los Petroleros for the fifth and final time this season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program. Los Petroleros will be honoring Tulsa's Hispanic community with culturally-relevant music, concessions and promotions.

It is another $2 Tuesday brought to you by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and 106.1 The Twister. Fans can purchase General Admission Lawn Tickets for only $2* each, while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices.

Fans can also buy Driller Dogs, boxes of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and 21 oz soft drinks for $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas.

Also, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, it is Happy Hour with Dead Armadillo Low & Outside and Modelo on sale for only $2 each on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

Wednesday, August 29 . . . Northwest Arkansas Naturals (5:00 PM) - Gates Open at 4:30 PM

DOUBLEHEADER

BARK IN THE PARK / ZOO ANIMALS / CLEAN OUT THE CLOSET GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a voucher to pick up a promo item that they might have missed from earlier this season or years past. There will be an assortment of bobbleheads, t-shirts, Mickey Mantle Rings, flags and more to chose from.

It will also be another Bark in the Park, presented by City of Tulsa: Save our Streams, City Vet Hospital & 100.9 Totally Awesome 80's. Fans are encouraged to bring their canine friends out to the ballpark to enjoy the game from the grass berms or Busch Terrace. Dogs with proper rabies vaccination records will be admitted through the Arvest and Oil Derrick Entrances only.

In addition, there will be a petting zoo from Safari Santuary from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM on the outfield concourse.

Thursday, August 30 . . . Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MY41 BUCK NIGHT / CODY BELLINGER BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

Due to the rainout on August 16, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Cody Bellinger Rookie of the Year bobblehead, courtesy of My41 and MIX 96.5. The bobblehead is of the former Driller holding his National League Rookie of the Year plaque after winning the award with the Dodgers last season. It is the same bobblehead that was given away at Dodger Stadium earlier this season.

It is also another Buck Night which means $1 Miller Lite and Coors Light draft beers, along with $1 hot dogs and $1 soft drinks.

Friday, August 31 . . . Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT

The regular season comes to a close with our HUGE Fan Appreciation, post-game Fireworks Show that will light up the Tulsa sky, presented by River Spirit Casino, FOX23 and K95.5.

In addition, it will be Margaritaville Night at the ballpark and the first 1,000 fans will get Leis. There will be half-priced margaritas and buy one, get one free Cheeseburgers in Paradise. There will also be conga lines! After the game, the fun will continue with a post-game concert featuring Something Steel at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.