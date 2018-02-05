Drillers Broadcasts to Return to AM 1430 the Buzz

February 5, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Drillers have announced that the team's radio broadcasts this season will again be aired on iHeart Media station AM 1430, The Buzz. The 2018 will mark the 33rd consecutive year that the Drillers and iHeart Media have partnered for game broadcasts, and it will be the 14th straight year that The Buzz has been the radio home for Drillers Baseball.

The Buzz is a 24-hour sports station that is the Fox Sports Radio affiliate in the Tulsa area.

The team also announced that Dennis Higgins will be back for his tenth season as the Voice of the Drillers. Higgins was recently named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year for 2017.

The veteran broadcaster brings a wealth of experience to the Tulsa booth. Overall, Higgins has a combined 25 years of broadcast experience in minor and major league baseball. The Oxnard, California reached the majors when he served a stint with the San Francisco Giants.

Each of the 140 Drillers regular season games will be aired live. Occasional scheduling conflicts, such as weekday, afternoon games, will force some games to air on KAKC, AM 1300.

All of the broadcasts can also be heard over the Internet at TulsaDrillers.com or through the First Pitch MiLB.com app. In addition, broadcasts will be available on most mobile devices through the free iHeart Radio App.

The first broadcast of the 2018 season will take place on Thursday, April 5th as the Drillers begin their fourth season as a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate on the road against the Frisco Roughriders.

NEXT HOME GAME

Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:05PM

2018 HOME OPENER

AT ONEOK FIELD

vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Texas League Stories from February 5, 2018

