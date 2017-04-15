Drillers Blank RockHounds Before Big Crowd

News Release

Tim Locastro turns a double play during the Drillers 3-0 victory Friday night at ONEOK Field. (Photo by Rich Crimi)

Only 24 hours after failing to hold onto a three-run lead on opening night at ONEOK Field, the Tulsa Drillers had no such problem Friday night in front of a second-straight sellout crowd. The Drillers got a pair of second-inning home runs from Paul Hoenecke and Tim Locastro, to go along with a strong pitching performance from Tim Shibuya and a trio of relievers to post a 3-0 win over the Midland RockHounds.

The win came before a capacity crowd of 8,436. The big night increased total attendance for the first two home games. . .

