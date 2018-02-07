Drillers and Roughnecks FC Host Job Fair on Saturday, February 17th

February 7, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Drillers and Roughnecks will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, February 17th from 9am - 1pm. Fans can enter through the Arvest Entrance where the Drillers and Roughnecks will conduct on-site interviews. We will be hiring for most game day positions including ushers, promotional team, cashiers, cooks and many other positions. Apply in-person on February 17th or print an application online in advance.

