Driedger Stops 37 in 3-2 Shootout Win over Crunch

SYRACUSE, NY - Chris Driedger stopped 37 of 39 shots as the Binghamton Senators defeated the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night 3-2 in front of 5,237 at the War Memorial Arena.

Just 6:25 into the game Binghamton cashed in on the power play courtesy of Jack Rodewald's fifth goal in the last six games. Phil Varone moved quickly down the left wing side of the ice and centered a pass to Rodewald who beat goaltender Adam Wilcox on the left side for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Rodewald's ninth overall with assists from Varone and Michael Kostka.

Syracuse evened the game up after a Senators' turnover in the defensive zone. Binghamton's breakout pass sent off the shin guards of Gabriel Dumont and he took the puck in all alone deking Driedger to tie the game 1-1. The tally was Dumont's fifth of the year, unassisted, at 16:06 of the opening frame. After the first period the two teams were tied 1-1 with shots favoring the Crunch 14-11.

Adam Comrie cashed in on a Crunch power play for a 2-1 lead over the B-Sens at the 5:54 mark of the second period. Matt Taormina sent a pass just inside the blue line to Comrie who skated into the left wing circle and fired a wrist shot by Driedger for his third of the season. Assists on Comrie's strike were given to Taormina and Adam Erne.

A great passing play helped the B-Sens tie the game 2-2 late in the second. Nick Paul sent a pass from the right side to Francis Perron in the slot who immediately touched the puck to Buddy Robinson. After receiving the pass, Robinson lifted the puck up and over the glove of Wilcox for his sixth of the year with assists from Paul and Perron.

After no scoring in the third period or overtime, the game was decided in a shootout. Varone cashed in on the only goal as the B-Sens defeated the Crunch 3-2. Driedger stopped 37 of 29 shots in the win.

