Driedger Stays Hot in Shootout Win over St. John's

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - Chris Driedger stopped 36 of 37 as the Binghamton Senators defeated the St. John's IceCaps 2-1 inside the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night. The win was Binghamton's fourth straight victory.

Jason Akeson and Chris Rumble connected on the power play to give the B-Sens a late lead in the opening period. After the first shot was blocked by the IceCaps penalty kill, Akeson fed Rumble again who ripped a shot through traffic and beat Charlie Lindgren for a 1-0 lead on Rumble's fourth of the year. Akeson and Michael Kostka were credited with assist and Binghamton led 1-0 after twenty minutes despite being outshot 12-8.

After no scoring in the second and for most of the third period, St. John's tied the game with 2:05 left in regulation to eventually force extra time. Markus Eisenschmid tracked a loose puck in front of Driedger and slid the rebound by his left leg pad for his sixth of the year with assists from Max Friberg and Julien Brouillette. After sixty minutes and no scoring in overtime, St. John's held a 37-26 advantage.

In the shootout, Akeson and Casey Bailey scored and Driedger denied all but one attempt for the 2-1 win. Driedger stopped 36 of 37 in Binghamton's fourth win in a row.

American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017

