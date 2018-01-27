DRAGONS WELCOME ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES OF SW OHIO AS NEW SPONSOR OF DRAGONS 5K

News Release

Dayton, Ohio-The Dayton Dragons announced a new partnership today with Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio that includes presenting sponsorship of the Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

"The Dragons 5K has become a tradition at Fifth Third Field and we are very excited about this new partnership," said Robert Murphy, President & General Manager of the Dayton Dragons. "Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio's services focus largely on health and fitness so naturally, they are a great fit to be title sponsor of the Dragons 5K."

Dr. Jan Saunders, DO, FAOAO and Team Physician for the Dayton Dragons said, "the Dragons 5K is a perfect partnership fit for both brands in so many ways, bringing together health and fitness with affordable family fun. The team of physicians at Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio have the Dayton Dragons and you covered head-to-toe."

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days, they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April.

The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. on July 21 at Fifth Third Field. Participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also permitted. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at the ballpark for a post-race party.

The post-race party inside Fifth Third Field is open to all participants and their family/friends. Activities include fruit and water for participants, inflatables, health and wellness booths, and more!

The top three male and female finishers will receive a specially-engraved baseball bat. The top three male and female runners in each age group will be awarded a Dragons Den gift certificate. Also, top finishing groups will receive great group prizes with the grand prize being a luxury suite at a Dragons game.

Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio is widely recognized as the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care including the treatment of diseases, injuries and conditions of the bones and joints.

