Dragons Homestand Preview for August 24-31

August 23, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Friday, August 24 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 25 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, August 26 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:07 p.m.

Monday, August 27 - Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 28 - Scheduled Off Day

Wednesday, August 29 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 30 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 31 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Friday: Mac Sceroler

Saturday: Patrick McGuff

Sunday: Jared Solomon

Monday: Packy Naughton

Tuesday: Scheduled Off Day

Wednesday: Austin Orewiler

Thursday: Mac Sceroler

Friday: Patrick McGuff

All games broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday against Lansing will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For both Saturday's and Sunday's game, WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols on the call for the TV broadcast.

For Your Entertainment

Friday, August 24

Friday is a Wendy's Friends and Family Night at the ballpark with special offers and entertainment. It's the best deal for fans!

The Jesse White Tumblers return to Fifth Third Field for the second time this season to delight the crowd with an acrobatic routine.

The Dragons are proud to recognize SICSA Pet Adoption Center as the final "Community All-Star" of the season. There will be an on-field presentation of this award during an inning break.

IGS Energy will have a booth on the main plaza before the game with information and fun giveaways.

The Mini Dugout Dancers are back to perform before the game as well as during select inning breaks.

All kids are invited to run the bases after the game is over.

Jay White, a Las Vegas headliner and the world's #1 endorsed Neil Diamond performer will perform the National Anthem and Sweet Caroline. Saturday, August 25

Spotlight on Dayton - Aerial Athletics will put on a tumbling routine on the main plaza before the game and during an inning break.

Coldwell Banker and Habitat for Humanity will have a house on display on the plaza for fans to tour and write notes to a local family that will be receiving the house.

The final Fifth Third Bank Photo Days is at the ballpark for customers of the bank. From 5-5:45 p.m., customers that RSVP'd can get professional photos taken with players and get autographs as well. For more information, go to https://www.milb.com/dayton/fans/53perks.

As fans exit the ballpark after the game, Sierra Mist will be on the plaza with free samples of Sierra Mist soda and have a selfie station for fans to get photos.

The Retirement Village People are back to entertain fans during inning breaks.

David Wells will perform the National Anthem. Sunday, August 26

The Dragons are proud to host the Kettering Health Network Breast Cancer Awareness game. Along with an informational booth on the main plaza, KHN will pass out pink rally towels to fans and all Dragons players, coaches and staff will wear pink sweatbands during the game in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Spotlight on Dayton-Creative Movement Dancers. The Creative Movement Dancers from the Dayton Dance Conservatory are back to perform during select inning breaks.

Coldwell Banker and Habitat for Humanity will have a house on display on the plaza for fans to tour and write notes to a local family that will be receiving the house.

Snow Sisters Anna and Elsa will have a meet and greet with fans on the plaza before the game.

Pre-registered bike riders and carpoolers will receive exclusive VIP parking and tickets to the game along with Dragons goodies.

Jimmy Keys returns to the ballpark for the final Sunday home game to entertain fans with organ music before and during the game.

All kids are invited to run the bases after the game.

Kettering Civic Band will perform the National Anthem. Monday, August 27

The Dragons are hosting a special FOX First Responders Night on Monday. As part of the festivities, there will be emergency vehicles on the main plaza for fans to check out on the way into the ballpark and FOX will have on-air talent in a booth giving away mini first-aid kits.

Coldwell Banker and Habitat for Humanity will have a house on display on the plaza for fans to tour and write notes to a local family that will be receiving the house.

Rooster's Road Show returns to Fifth Third Field for wing sampling on the main plaza before the game.

The National Anthem will be performed by Brian Rodgers. Tuesday, August 28

Scheduled Off Day for the Dragons Wednesday, August 29

As fans exit the ballpark Uncle Ray's Potato Chips will have free samples at the front and back get from the seventh inning on.

Coldwell Banker and Habitat for Humanity will have a house on display on the plaza for fans to tour and write notes to a local family that will be receiving the house.

The Dragons Drumline is back at the ballpark to entertain fans before and during the game.

Raymond Jones will perform the National Anthem. Thursday, August 30

Thursday is a Wendy's Friends and Family Night at the ballpark with special offers and entertainment. It's the best deal for fans!

Team Zoom is back at Fifth Third Field to put on a high-flying dog show during inning breaks.

During a special inning break, the overall winners from the Dragons 5K will be presented with a bat on the field, sponsored by Orthopedic Associates of South West Ohio.

Coldwell Banker and Habitat for Humanity will have a house on display on the plaza for fans to tour and write notes to a local family that will be receiving the house.

Great Clips will have a booth on the main plaza before the game with giveaways.

IGS Energy will be on the plaza pre-game with information and prizes.

Princess Jade returns to the ballpark to entertain fans on the main plaza before the game.

All kids are welcome to run the bases after the game is over.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish will perform the National Anthem. Friday, August 31

The Winery at Versailles will have a booth on the main plaza before the game with information and prizes. During the game, the Winery at Versailles is sponsoring complimentary sampling of wines in the Taproom.

The Shakertown Stompers return to Fifth Third Field for a pre-game musical performance on the main plaza.

The Mini Dugout Dancers will perform one last time in the regular season at Fifth Third Field.

Members of the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club are invited to march in a pre-game parade.

KidzFam will perform the National Anthem.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are proud to have had two players selected to the Full-Season All-Star team. Hendrick Clementina (designated hitter) and John Ghyzel (right-hand relief pitcher) were selected to the 13-member squad that is selected from all 16 Midwest League teams. Dayton also had five All-Star selections for this year's Midwest League All-Star Game on June 19 in Lansing. Representing the Dragons were catcher Hendrik Clementina (chosen as the starting designated hitter), outfielder Stuart Fairchild, first baseman Montrell Marshall, and relief pitchers John Ghyzel and Cory Thompson. Marshall was named the All-Star Game MVP after driving in Fairchild for the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Dragons have three players on the active roster that made the MLB Pipeline Top 30 mid-season prospect list. This group is led by Reds number-five overall pick in the 2018 draft Jonathan India. India is the fourth-rated prospect in the organization. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include middle infielders Jeter Downs (#7 prospect) and Jose Garcia (#14). Left-handed pitcher Packy Naughton was not included in the Pipeline Top 30 but was ranked the Reds number-28 prospect coming into the season by Baseball America.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his second year as manager. Former major leaguers Daryle Ward and Kevin Mahar return for their second seasons as hitting coach and bench coach, respectively. Former major league pitcher Seth Etherton joins the staff as pitching coach after spending last season in that role with the Billings Mustangs, short-season affiliate of the Reds.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.