Dragons Fall to Loons; Winning Streak Snapped at Seven

News Release

Great Lakes 7, Dayton 1

April 15, 2017

Dayton (R-H-E): 1-8-2 Great Lakes (R-H-E): 7-13-1

Win: Willian Soto (2-0) Loss: Andrew Jordan (1-1) Save: None

HR: Dayton: None HR: Great Lakes: Carlos Rincon (5th, 1 on base in 1st inning); Zach McKinstry (1st, 0 on base in fifth inning).

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons collected 13 hits and belted two home runs as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-1 on Saturday afternoon. The Loons snapped the Dragons seven-game winning streak, their longest since April of 2014, as Great Lakes salvaged a win in the three-game series.

Despite the loss, the Dragons maintained sole possession of first place in the Midwest League's East Division. With a 7-3 record, they hold a one game lead over multiple teams.

Great Lakes scored three runs in the first inning, getting a two-run home run from the league's home run leader, Carlos Rincon, who connected on his fifth of the year. The Dragons scored in the third inning on a two-out RBI single by Tyler Stephenson to make it 3-1, but they could draw no closer. Great Lakes added single runs in the third, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to pull away.

The Dragons had one good chance to get within striking distance in the top of the seventh. Trailing 6-1, they loaded the bases with one out on singles by Josciel Veras, Michael Beltre, and T.J. Friedl, but the threat ended when Avain Rachal was called out on strikes and Taylor Trammell grounded out to second base.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan (1-1) suffered the loss. After firing six scoreless innings in his Midwest League debut on Monday, Jordan allowed a two-run home run in the first inning and left the game after the third. In his three innings, he allowed four runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Reliever Jesse Adams followed Jordan and worked three innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Jesse Stallings pitched one inning for the Dragons, surrendering one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. Patrick Riehl tossed the final inning, allowing no runs with a hit and a walk along with two strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with eight hits but stranded a season-high 12 base runners. James Vasquez was 2 for 4 while Trammell had a double to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. Friedl had an infield single and two walks.

The Dragons (7-3) do not play on Sunday. They return home to open a series on Monday, April 17 when they host the Lansing Lugnuts (6-4) at Fifth Third Field. Tony Santillan (0-1, 3.00 will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Andy Ravel (1-0, 0.00).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

Notes: The Dragons have placed infielder Luis Gonzalez on the seven-day disabled list with a shoulder sprain. Josciel Veras, who spent part of the 2016 season with the Dragons, replaced Gonzalez on the roster and started at third base on Saturday, going 1 for 4. Veras was transferred to Dayton from Advanced-A Daytona, where he had played in one game for the Tortugas.

