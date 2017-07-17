Dragons Fall to Cougars 2-1 in Road Trip Finale

News Release

Geneva, Ill. - Three Kane County pitchers combined to allow just five hits as the Cougars defeated the Dayton Dragons 2-1 on Monday afternoon. The Cougars won two-of-three in the series, taking both games by identical 2-1 scores. The Dragons finished their six-game road trip with a record of 2-4.

The Dragons took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jose Siri tripled to center field to start the game and scored on Hector Vargas' sacrifice fly. But Kane County responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and closed out the scoring for the day.

Siri, who was named on Monday as the Midwest League Batter of the Week for July 10-16, again led the Dragons attack, going 2 for 4 with a triple, run scored, and stolen base. He extended his hitting streak to 24 straight games, matching the longest consecutive game hitting streak of the current decade. Four other Midwest League players have had 24-game hitting streaks since 2010, but no player has reached 25. The league record is 35, set in 1977.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (5-6) rebounded after a shaky start to pitch well, but suffered the loss. He worked five innings, allowing two runs (one unearned) on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Santillan retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced.

Dragons relievers Dauri Moreta, Lucas Benenati, Aaron Fossas, and Jesse Adams combined to work the final three innings without allowing a hit or a run.

The Dragons had a chance in the ninth inning as Taylor Trammell walked to start the frame. Bruce Yari then lined a hard shot directly at the first baseman, who made the catch at the base and easily doubled off Trammell. John Sansone then lined a double to left field, but Michael Beltre grounded out to first to end the game.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-17, 49-46) do not play on Tuesday. They will return home to open a three-game series with the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday at Fifth Third Field at 7:00 p.m. Andrew Jordan (4-6, 4.74) will start for the Dragons against Peoria's Evan Kruczynski (1-1, 4.50).

