Down 6-0, Shrimp Storm Past Lookouts 9-6

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.* - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-13, 42-53) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (19-6, 61-34) by a 9-6 score in the fifth and final game of the five-game series at AT&T Field on Monday afternoon.

Jacksonville trailed 6-0 after the first two innings, only to roar back with nine runs across the middle innings to win the final game of the series. This marked Jacksonville's biggest comeback of the season, after previously overcoming five-run deficits twice during the 2017 campaign.

Jumbo Shrimp reliever Joe Gunkel (3-6) earned the win by working two scoreless innings of relief. Chattanooga reliever Randy LeBlanc (3-4) took the loss, allowing three runs to the Shrimp in the top of the sixth inning that would be the difference in the game. Jacksonville reliever Clayton Mortensen got the final four outs of the game to record his fourth save of the season and preserve the 9-6 win.

The Lookouts built their lead first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first against Jacksonville starter Omar Bencomo. With two outs in the bottom of the second, Chattanooga designated hitter Andy Wilkins blasted a grand slam home run to put the Lookouts ahead 6-0.

Jacksonville's comeback started in the top of the fourth, when Taylor Ard brought in a run on a groundout to third to cut the deficit to 6-1. The Jumbo Shrimp erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. After Austin Dean's two-RBI double made it a 6-3 game, Dustin Geiger collected an RBI double of his own to make it 6-4. David Vidal followed with an RBI single to make it 6-5, then Ard tied the game with his RBI single.

An inning later in the top of the sixth, Jacksonville loaded the bases and Geiger cleared them, bringing in three runs on a double to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 9-6, which would be the final score. The Lookouts did not score during their last seven innings at the plate.

The Jumbo Shrimp had one of their most productive games at the plate, scoring their nine runs on 16 hits. Five Jumbo Shrimp batters had multi-hit games, led by three hit performances by Braxton Lee, catcher Rodrigo Vigil, and Dean.

