Douglas Lima scores to give Ontario an overtime victory

News Release

The Syracuse Silver Knights hosted the Ontario Fury in its first home game of the season and lost a heartbreaker in overtime by a score of 7-6.

The OnCenter War Memorial Arena welcomed 3,220 fans who were ready to see their Knights for the first time since last season.

The scoring opened up fast with Slavisa Ubiparipovic scoring his fourth goal in three games off a pass from Joey Tavernese less than a minute into the contest.

Later in the first quarter, Ontario received a blue card resulting in a Silver Knights power-play. The Knights took advantage quickly as Joey Tavernese bumped the ball in with his chest from two feet away to make it a 2-0 game.

Despite a harsh first quarter, the Fury came out in the second and kept themselves in the contest. Leonardo lasered the ball off the left post and brought the game within one score with 10 minutes to go in the half.

Another Ontario mistake set up a Ubiparipovic penalty kick that he booted into the upper right corner to give Syracuse a 3-1 cushion.

Minutes later, Kevin Escobar scores his first goal of the season and looked to put the Fury out of reach. However, Ontario would not go away as Tino Nunez scored right before the end of the period to cut Syracuse's lead in half.

After halftime, things started to get interesting. Corey Maret scored off a dime from Thiago Goncalves and brought the Fury within one. Moments later, Nate Bourdeau cancelled out Maret's goals with a strike of his own to make the score 5-3 Silver Knights.

With two minutes to go in the third quarter, Ontario made a statement by scoring two goals in 45 seconds to tie the game going into the fourth.

One minute into the final period of regulation, Kenardo Forbes extended his streak of consecutive games to six with a rocket to the upper left corner to give Syracuse to lead.

With just over eight minutes, Arturo Alanis scored his first goal of the season to knot the game up at 6.

Andrew Coughlin worked as a brick wall for the Silver Knights towards the end of regulation as he kept the Fury in check despite a barrage of shots to send the game into overtime.

While Coughlin kept Ontario in check in the final period of regulation, the same could not be said about overtime as Douglas Lima scored his second goal of the night to silence the OnCenter and give his team a 7-6 win.

The Fury improve to 2-0 in this young season while the Silver Knights fall to 1-2. Despite the loss, Coughlin shined for Syracuse with 15 saves and an assist as well as Joey Tavernese who had two assists and a goal.

The Silver Knights look to regroup for next weekend's road matchup with the Baltimore Blast who opened its season tonight against the Cedar Rapids Rampage. The next Syracuse home game is on December 9th, when the Florida Tropics visit the OnCenter War Memorial Arena for Star Wars Night. For tickets and more information, contact 315-303-7261 or log onto www.syracusesilverknights.com.

