Doubles Derail K-Mets

News Release

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.- The Elizabethton Twins continued its torrid pace with a 9-3 Game 2 victory over the Kingsport Mets Monday evening at Joe O'Brien Field as the home team clinched its fifth-straight win and its seventh in its last eight ballgames during the lopsided affair.

The story of the night was doubles as the E-Twins (25-14) pounded out six on the night-five of which scored runs. Pair that with the three from Kingsport (15-23) and the ballgame consisted of nine doubles. The Twins led early and often but the Mets continued to cut the deficit inning by inning before a four-run sixth for the home team put the game out of reach.

A pair of doubles proved problematic in the first inning when Shane Carrier 's double off the right field wall drove in Akil Baddoo for the first run of the day. Baddoo also doubled two batters prior as both doubles hit off the outfield wall.

After one inning of play, Elizabethton led 1-0.

Zeros spanned the scoreboard for the next two innings before the home team got thisgs going again in the fourth with two runs off two hits. An RBI double from Andrew Bechtold scored the first run while a run-scoring single from Robert Molina drove in the second. The Twins upped their lead to 3-0 after four innings of baseball at the park.

Down by three heading to the fifth, the Mets joined the double parade as both Grabiel Jimenez and Anthony Dirocie doubled to lead off the inning with the latter driving in the former for the first run of the day. The RBI double was the second run driven in of the series for Dirocie as Kingsport cut the deficit to two runs midway through five.

Elizabethton gained the run back in the inning that followed as the club squeaked a run across on three hits in the frame. Andrew Bechtold's sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field was plenty deep enough to bring in Shane Carrier from third as the Twins once again led by three runs at 4-1 after five innings.

Like clockwork, Kingsport responded once again in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to two runs. It was Hansel Moreno 's second home run of the season that just squeaked over the right field wall that put the Mets on the board again to trail by a score of 4-2.

The E-Twins responded once again in the biggest way of the game thus far as the home team plated four runs off four hits in the frame against Kingsport reliver Mac Lozer . Elizabethton smacked three RBI doubles off the bats of Jordan Gore, Jose Miranda and Bechtold to increase its lead to six runs at 8-2 after six frames.

Following a scoreless seventh inning, Kingsport added a run in the top of the eighth on the second RBI of the night from Moreno. This time, it was a double off the left field wall that drove in Yeffry De Aza from second base. After the hit, Kingsport's deficit was again reduced but it still stood at five runs with the 8-3 score.

Elizabethton added on once more in the eighth as two fielding errors by Moreno at short stop lef to one unearned run being score. A bloop single down the left field line off the bat of Kolton Kendrick scored a run to increase the home team's lead to 9-3.

That was all the scoring on the night as the Twins took Game 2 of the series by a final score of 9-3. Elizabethton racked up nine runs off 14 hits with an error while the Mets tallied only three runs off seven hits with three Moreno errors in the field.

Moreno did, however, have a good night at the plate-finishing the contest 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season and two RBIs. Dirocie tallied two hits with an RBI as well. For the Twins, the club pounded out six doubles on the night while Bechtold brought in three runs during the win.

Picking up the win after tossing 5 1/3 in the start was Elizabethton starter Melvi Acosta (4-1). He surrendered five hits and two runs while striking out three batters. Ronald Sanchez (0-2) took the loss after surrendering four runs off eight hits in 4 1/3 innings of work in the start.

The conclusion of the three-game series between Kingsport and Elizabethton will begin Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. from Joe O'Brien Field. Coverage of the contest can be found on the Kingsport Mets Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the Braeden's Barbeque Pregame Show with Eric Cain on the microphone..

