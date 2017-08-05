Doornbosch Returns for a Second Season

News Release

Wichita, KS (Aug. 4th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Jamie Doornbosch has re-signed for the 2017-18 season.

"I'm excited to come back to Wichita and get a fresh start," stated Doornbosch. "I've had a really good summer with my training. I'm looking forward to October and to get this year started."

Doornbosch, 27, returns to Wichita after appearing in 44 games last year. He joined the team in December and flourished in his first pro season. A native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman finished with 30 points (10g, 20a). He was tied for second on the team in assists and third in points. Doornbosch also appeared in eight games for the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators.

The second-year defenseman spent five seasons with Saint Mary's University (CIS) before turning pro. He collected 84 points (17g, 67a) in 133 career games with the Huskies and was selected to the Second All-Star Team during the 2013-14 season.

"Jamie had a solid rookie season for us and his excellent play was rewarded with call-ups on two separate occasions," commented Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "He's solid on the power play, is reliable and a very hard worker. We look forward to seeing him back on the blueline."

Prior to heading to college, Doornbosch played in 264 career Ontario Hockey League games with the Kitchener Rangers and Peterborough Petes. He recorded 147 points (41g, 106a) in 264 contests. He was signed to an amateur tryout agreement with the National Hockey League's New York Islanders in 2011 and appeared in one game.

Doornbosch becomes the 11th player announced this offseason and joins Matt DeBlouw, Dyson Stevenson, Jeremy Beaudry, Travis Ewanyk, Etienne Boutet, Justin Hamonic, Istvan Sofron, Louick Marcotte, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin and Justin Crandall on the roster.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

