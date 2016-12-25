Doornbosch Loaned to Binghamton

December 25, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS- The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Jamie Doornbosch has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators.

Doornbosch, 26, signed with the Thunder on December 9th and has been a steady addition to the blue line. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native has four points (3g, 1a) in six games including a three-game goal scoring streak during that span.

He turned pro after spending the last five seasons with Saint Mary's University (CIS), collecting 84 points (17g, 67a) in 133 career games with the Huskies. He was selected to the Second All-Star Team during the 2013-14 season, registering 21 points (8g, 13a) in 28 games.

Prior to heading to college, Doornbosch played in 264 career Ontario Hockey League games with the Kitchener Rangers and Peterborough Petes. He recorded 147 points (41g, 106a) in 264 contests. Doornbosch signed an amateur tryout agreement with the National Hockey League's New York Islanders in 2011 and appeared in one game.

The Thunder continues their four-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28th against the Allen Americans.

