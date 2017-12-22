Doornbosch Loaned to AHL Belleville

News Release

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Jamie Doornbosch has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

Doornbosch, 27, heads to Belleville for the first time this season. This is his fourth call-up of the year with the first three to Bakersfield. Doornbosch appeared in eight games last year for the Binghamton Senators.

A native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound blueliner has one goal and seven assists in 17 games so far this season.

The Thunder remains at home for a pair of games against Kansas City starting on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Friday night's game is the ECHL Showcase Game of the Week. Fans can watch the game for free on Facebook Live.

