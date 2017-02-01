Dons to Don Sweets Uniforms in 2017

February 1, 2017 - West Coast League (WCL) - Walla Walla Sweets News Release





Walla Walla, Wa - From the West Coast Conference to the West Coast League, the Sweets are proud to announce the signings of three University of San Francisco Dons for the 2017 season. Redshirt sophomore LHP Scott Parker, sophomore RHP Benji Post and incoming two-way high school standout Haydn King, a dual threat as both a southpaw pitcher and a first baseman, will suit up for the Sweets in 2017.

Parker has shown that he delivers a big-time arm. Standing at just five-foot-eight, he made eight appearances for the Dons in 2016, including one start. He earned his first collegiate win in relief against Hawai'i on February 27th.

During the 2016 summer season, Parker parlayed his freshman success into an outstanding performance with the Wisconsin Woodchucks of the Northwoods League.. During the 72-game summer season, Parker posted an 8-1 record and a 3.85 ERA while tossing 67.2 innings in 13 appearances (11 starts). He was recognized as an All-Star on the circuit.

Now in his second full season with the Dons, Parker, a native of southern California and a graduate of Dana Hills HS, is looking to maintain the positive momentum he built in 2016. He cites his ability to command multiple pitches as the biggest factor in his success.

"I'm definitely not a power pitcher so I rely heavily on my off speed and movement," Parker said. "I believe my biggest strength is being able to throw all my pitches for strikes.

"This fall I developed a sinker and a cutter," he added. "I had never thrown any fastball but a four-seam before so this is a nice change getting movement to both sides of the plate."

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





West Coast League Stories from February 1, 2017

Dons to Don Sweets Uniforms in 2017 - Walla Walla Sweets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.