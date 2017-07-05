News Release

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Texas League announced the Texas League Player and Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of June 29 through July 2 and Northwest Arkansas Naturals' outfielder Donnie Dewees, Jr. was awarded for his performance. This marks the second time Dewees has received the Player of the Week award this year.

In four games during the week of June 29 through July 2, the outfielder hit .471 (8-for-17) with one home run, two doubles, two triples and seven RBI while posting a 1.353 OPS. The stretch was highlighted by a 4-for-5 game against the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 30 where he smacked a double and launched a clutch triple in the bottom of the ninth and eventually scored the winning run after a Nick Dini sacrifice fly. For the week, Dewees, Jr. led the Texas League in RBI and extra-base hits, and was in the top-five in home runs, average, hits, and OPS.

It marks the 29th time that a Naturals position player has earned the Player of the Week honor and he becomes the seventh different Natural to win the honor twice in one season and first since Balbino Fuenmayor in 2015.

Dewees, Jr. has spent all of the 2017 season with Northwest Arkansas serving as the team's main centerfielder. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft from the University of North Florida and was acquired by the Kansas City Royals in a trade in February for former Natural RHP Alec Mills.

RHP Walker Buehler of Tulsa took home the Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors by going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5.1 innings pitched.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Facebook and Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtag #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our information on Season 10 of Naturals baseball.

