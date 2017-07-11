Donati\\"s Grand Slam, Smith\\"s Walk off Single Push

News Release

The Pittsfield Suns (18-15-1) walk off for the 2nd straight home game North Shore Navigators (12-16-1) ?.

Brandon Shileikis got hit on heavily in the 3rd following a 33 minute sun delay, with 2 errors by Kevin Donati that scored two and an RBI single by Daane Berezo.

Ryan Arena got the offense going in the 6th with a lead-off homer to left-center. The Suns would get 2 more runs on a throwing error by the first baseman, Tyler Kapuscinski. The Suns would collect their final 4 runs of the inning off Kevin Donati's inside-the-park grand slam.

North Shore would not go quietly. They blasted back-to back homers by Alex Brickman (2-run) and Chris Cabrera (solo). Kapuscinski would tie it up in the 9th with an RBI single.

But after the Navs intentionally walked Sean Phelan to pitch against Zack Smith, he made them pay with a walk off single into deep left field.

The Elser Animal Control Pest Player of the Game went to Kevin Donati, who went 2-5 with an inside-the-park grand slam, totaling 4 RBI and a run scored.

The Pittsfield Suns take the bus to Connecticut to face the Bristol Blues on Thursday, following an off day on Wednesday. Suns' Austin Pope will go head-to-head against Blues' pitcher Tyler Kovalewich. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

